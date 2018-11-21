Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 539.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $302.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $191.70 and a one year high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,253.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

