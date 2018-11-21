UniCredit (UCG) Given a €17.10 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UCG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €18.80 ($21.86) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.02 ($19.79).

Shares of UCG stock opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Wednesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

