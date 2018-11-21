UniFirst Corp (UNF) Major Shareholder Sells $329,054.00 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $329,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UNF opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $143.68 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of UniFirst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 743.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 43.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/unifirst-corp-unf-major-shareholder-sells-329054-00-in-stock.html.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.