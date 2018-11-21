Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Gap Down to $141.56

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.61, but opened at $141.56. Union Pacific shares last traded at $143.75, with a volume of 215214 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14,067.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,083,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 5,047,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,801,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,457,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,446 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 13,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,922,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

