United Internet (UTDI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.62 ($65.83).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €37.20 ($43.26) on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

