United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $139,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.66.

In related news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-sold-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.