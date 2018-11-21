United States Cellular (USM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.00

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 180825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USM. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.35.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $286,481.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $75,776.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,190 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

