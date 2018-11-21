United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of United States Steel worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in United States Steel by 364,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,241.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

