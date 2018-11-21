UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Reduced by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.41.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,731 shares of company stock worth $18,584,675. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $261.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $260.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

