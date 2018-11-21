UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $310.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “. Group will host its annual investor event in New York City. At the event, the company typically provides investors with the underlying details to its guidance for the coming year. We expect the company to release broad guidance on Monday, November 26 AMC. UNH continues to invest in technology and innovative programs to drive consumer engagement and satisfaction. These investments, typically related to its Optum segment, are key levers which UNH uses increase performance of its health plans sold by its United Healthcare (UHC) segment and other third-party payers. These themes will likely be in focus at the company’s investor event.””

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.86.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.35. 145,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,601. The firm has a market cap of $255.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,675. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

