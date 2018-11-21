Uniti Group (UNIT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $18.55 on Friday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 95.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 698,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Uniti Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Uniti Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

