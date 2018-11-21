Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.76

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 22773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $232,239.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,243 shares of company stock worth $798,940. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,161,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

