Urban Outfitters (URBN) Given Media Impact Score of 0.85

Media headlines about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a coverage optimism score of 0.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Urban Outfitters’ ranking:

A number of equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.48.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $891,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

