Urban Outfitters (URBN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $891,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,173,000 after buying an additional 1,008,156 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,202,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.