Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have increased and outpaced the industry in a year, driven by the company’s positive surprise streak. We are upbeat on the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 performance, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Notably, comparable retail segment net sales increased for the fourth quarter in row, while all the three brands registered comps growth. Management expects third quarter sales comps to grow high-single digit. We believe new store openings, increased digital penetration, merchandising improvements and international expansion bode well. Management is also making efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments. However, management expects SG&A expenses to increase in the third quarter due to higher digital marketing investments, incentive-based compensation and increased store payroll.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $891,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

