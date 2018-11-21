US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

NYSE:AEL opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.99. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on American Equity Investment Life and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/us-bancorp-de-decreases-stake-in-american-equity-investment-life-holding-ael.html.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.