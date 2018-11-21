US Bancorp DE Has $1.21 Million Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,721 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,192,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,828 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,971,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.79.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

