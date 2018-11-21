US Bancorp DE Has $1.29 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 41.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

