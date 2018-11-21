US Ecology (ECOL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.51. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at $896,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $692,117.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,225.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,457 shares of company stock worth $2,420,923. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in US Ecology by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Ecology by 2,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in US Ecology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

