Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.57. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $117.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 10.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the third quarter valued at about $5,468,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

