Valener (VNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Valener (TSE:VNR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VNR stock opened at C$19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Valener has a 1-year low of C$18.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price target on Valener from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Valener from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Valener Company Profile

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, distribution, supply, and storage of natural gas in Canada and the United States. It operates a gas pipeline in Québec; and 2 gas pipelines that cross the Ontario border, as well as has distribution network in northwest Québec. The company is also involved in the generation, transportation, distribution, purchase, and sale of electricity primarily in Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York, as well as the provision of electric network construction services.

