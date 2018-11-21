Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

