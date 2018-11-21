Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical Sells 1,750,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 530.45, a quick ratio of 530.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 56.20%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

