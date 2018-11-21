ValuEngine Downgrades Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.03. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 72.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

