ValuEngine Upgrades Goldcorp (GG) to Hold

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

GG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC raised Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

NYSE GG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 8,399,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,634. Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldcorp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $744,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 52.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,621,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,142,000 after buying an additional 3,308,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,559,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,905,000 after buying an additional 89,757 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 24,025 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

