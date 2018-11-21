ValuEngine Upgrades Veritex (VBTX) to Hold

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 256,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Veritex has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 43.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 23.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

