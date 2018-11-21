VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,072,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260,550 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,500,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $51,947,000. Opera Trading Capital grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 296,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 129.7% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $9,881,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx-shares-bought-by-staley-capital-advisers-inc.html.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.