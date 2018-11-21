Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,395.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

