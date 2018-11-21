Vaporin Inc (VAPO) Major Shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Buys 92,500 Shares

Vaporin Inc (OTCMKTS:VAPO) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VAPO stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Vaporin Inc has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

About Vaporin

Vaporin, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of Electronic cigarettes and related products, and accessories. The Company’s flagship product, the Vaporin Electronic Cigarette, an electronic smoking device, as an alternate to tobacco based cigarettes that utilize micro-electronic technology to provide users with a smoking experience without the tobacco and tar found in traditional cigarettes.

