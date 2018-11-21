Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $358,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 6,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 521,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,211,000 after buying an additional 331,736 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,651,000 after buying an additional 302,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,136,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $147,164.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $101,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,423 shares of company stock worth $2,278,268. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VAR. Citigroup increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

