Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We remain on the sidelines; ovarian cancer data in 4Q19 This morning, VBL Therapeutics reported 3Q18 results and provided updates on its programs. The company reported EPS of -$0.15, beating the Chardan estimate of -$0.20 by $0.05. With $53.7 mm in cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2018, VBL has sufficient cash to execute on its programs for at least the next three years.” This should support the company through at least interim efficacy readout from the ongoing phase III OVAL study (NCT03398655) of its lead asset VB-111 in platinum- resistant ovarian cancer, anticipated in 4Q19, and the planned submission of IND filings for its MOSPD2 program in 2020. Implications for the OVAL trial in ovarian cancer are still unclear.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -1.25. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 305.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Vascular Biogenics worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

