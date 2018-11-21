Vcash (XVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $240,385.00

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Vcash has a market capitalization of $240,385.00 and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Vcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vcash Coin Profile

Vcash (XVC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. Vcash’s total supply is 15,450,703 coins. The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vcash is vcash.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Buying and Selling Vcash

Vcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

