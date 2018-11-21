Vectren (VVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectren (NYSE:VVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vectren Corporation is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren’s energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to the customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and west central Ohio. Vectren’s nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services, energy services, coal mining and energy marketing. “

Shares of NYSE:VVC opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. Vectren has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.00 million. Vectren had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectren will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vectren by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vectren by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Vectren by 18.8% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vectren by 21.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

