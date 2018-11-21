Vectrus Inc (VEC) Director Melvin Parker Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $32,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Melvin Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $38,706.25.

On Thursday, September 20th, Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $44,371.25.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,232. Vectrus Inc has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $279.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 150,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

