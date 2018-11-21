Ventas, Inc. (VTR) EVP T Richard Riney Sells 15,288 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Richard Riney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventas alerts:

On Friday, August 31st, T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ventas, Inc. (VTR) EVP T Richard Riney Sells 15,288 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/ventas-inc-vtr-evp-t-richard-riney-sells-15288-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.