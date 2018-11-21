Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It offers environmental management services, including drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy services comprising heating and cooling, and electricity for local authorities and individuals, and industrial or commercial service companies.

