Vereit (VER) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on Vereit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vereit in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.70.

VER stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $289.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

