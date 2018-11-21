VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,143.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,768.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

