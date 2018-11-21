Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,255 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BOK Financial worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.07 per share, with a total value of $34,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $564,274.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $46,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,552.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.79.

BOKF stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/victory-capital-management-inc-acquires-7255-shares-of-bok-financial-co-bokf.html.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.