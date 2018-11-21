Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,785,000 after buying an additional 1,112,479 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,603,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,877,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,044,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,440,000 after buying an additional 345,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 852.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after buying an additional 328,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $48.20 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

