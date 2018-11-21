Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,114,000 after purchasing an additional 344,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,040,000 after purchasing an additional 151,458 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,297,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,054,000 after purchasing an additional 145,128 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 919,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18,267.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 762,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.17.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

