Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.10. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 67.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities set a $44.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $572,908.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Hollis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $166,610,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 693,235 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,969,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,451. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.82%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

