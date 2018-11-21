Vipshop Holdings Ltd – Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vipshop in a report released on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop to $5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

NYSE VIPS opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,559.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,698,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451,180 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,013 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,978.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,017,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,847,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

