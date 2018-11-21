Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,688,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 127,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,040,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,388 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The company had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $441,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $441,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,311,629. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

