Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $476,000 Stake in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hancock were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBHC opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Holding has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-has-476000-stake-in-hancock-holding-hbhc.html.

Hancock Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.