Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,400 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,784,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,810,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $32,123,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $15,602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Beverage by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.17.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.40 million. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

