Visio (VISIO) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Visio has a total market capitalization of $22,780.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Visio has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00017978 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00034130 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00161919 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Visio

Visio (CRYPTO:VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,298,214 coins and its circulating supply is 51,298,214 coins. Visio’s official website is www.visioplatform.com. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject.

Visio Coin Trading

Visio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

