Visteon Corp (VC) Position Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 41.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,476,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,071,000 after purchasing an additional 449,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 97.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,536,000 after purchasing an additional 923,916 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 13.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 773,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,020,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 18.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 543,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In other Visteon news, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $99,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi M. Bergman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.01 per share, with a total value of $78,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,130. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $67.27 and a twelve month high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.48 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/visteon-corp-vc-position-trimmed-by-winton-group-ltd.html.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.