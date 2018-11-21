Vitae (VITAE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $133,312.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Vitae has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and $133,312.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00039282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00018437 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00025000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 9,860,279 coins and its circulating supply is 9,858,119 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

