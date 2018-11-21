Vornado Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,228 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,280% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $542.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

